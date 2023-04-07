Finally, a Cereal With ‘Poop’ in Its Name

If your BM’s are as certain as nightfall, then congratulations: You’re a modern medical marvel. Maybe that’s a little hyperbolic, but most of us are out here struggling. In the interest of exposing way too much about myself on the internet, let me tell you about the one time I almost fainted after not going to the bathroom on vacation for a week. Long story short, a 10-minute walk back to the villa on the beach felt like a journey across the Sahara. My palms were sweaty, knees weak, arms were heavy… you know the rest. I hadn’t ingested any spaghetti, but even a week’s worth of really healthy food can turn into a nightmare if it ain’t seeing itself out. A doctor was called, and hospitalization even became a very real possibility, but finally, I overcame it with the help of my first (and hopefully last) enema. I vowed to never let anything like that happen to myself (or ideally, anyone else I love) again.

One really doesn’t want to have to resort to hardcore laxatives or stimulants, especially since they can mess up your gut and make it nearly impossible to get back to “regular” on your own. Enter Poop Like a Champion high-fiber cereal. Yes, you read that right. This fearlessly named cereal wants you to “go like a pro,” and the brand is definitely not afraid to talk about it.

Poop Like a Champion wants to break the stigma around poop talk; a study from the National Institute of Health found that “3 of 5 Americans with constipation have never discussed their symptoms with a healthcare provider,” and that constipation can lead to “increased psychological distress and impairs health-related quality of life.” I bet you didn’t know keeping your bowels clear was so important.

The known benefits of fiber are nothing new, but trying to get your suggested daily dose of fiber through your regular diet alone or forcing down a big glass of Metamucil can be challenging to manage consistently. If you love cereal for breakfast, you might as well kill two birds with one stone and get your bowels moving regularly with ultra fiber cereal. Poop Like a Champion makes three flavors—original, cinnamon toast, and honey, so you can rest assured that your daily fiber-intake won’t just be helpful, but appetizing.

Listen, the brand itself is first to admit that “our Original Cereal does not taste as amazing as regular, sugary cereal,” but that’s OK because, “It’s made to work.” If you ask us, you can always jazz it up with classic complements like yogurt or berries, and, because it has 23 grams of fiber per serving (which is a whopping 82% of your daily fiber intake), a serving a day is likely all you need for your digestive health. The flavored options have a little less fiber, with 19 grams, but all three options contain both soluble and insoluble fiber to keep things moving. Don’t worry, we saved the best news for last— if you buy a bundle of all three flavors, plus the brand’s fiber gummies (a.k.a “The Royal Flush”), you get a free poop pillow, because who doesn’t want that?

Don’t forget to drink lots of water to help the cereal do its thing!

