Pop Band Stranded on the Side of the Road After Their Bus Catches Fire on a Major Highway

Pop band MUNA are safe after their bus caught fire on the highway. The trio was stranded on the side of the road, but thankfully no one was injured.

On the morning of Oct. 19, 2026, news outlets began reporting the incident, which happened on the 5 Freeway in Burbank, CA. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze, but not before the most severe damage was done.

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The band—made up of Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson—later confirmed in an Instagram post that they were, in fact, the ones involved in the bus fire. They noted that “many personal items were lost, but we’re all safe, thank goodness.”

MUNA was involved in a Burbank highway bus fire, but no one was injured

In a comment on the post, McPherson—the band’s guitarist—quipped, “If anyone could help me find the grandchild of the warlock whose curse is wreaking havoc on my life so that I can carry em up the mountain & fulfill the prophecy / undo the curse that has befallen me that would be much appreciated.”

In response, one person joked, “ordering an Etsy witch to help reverse it for you.” Someone else added, “I’ll get into witchcraft just for you.”

Tragically, the bus fire came after McPherson announced she was taking a step back from MUNA. She needed to spend more time with her mother, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. McPherson, it was explained, would miss multiple shows at the beginning of the Gets So Hot tour. Sadly, her mother, Harriet, was in her “final days.”

Muna’s bus fire comes weeks after guitarist Naomi McPherson announced the passing of her mother

“Tragically, Naomi’s mother Harriet has been suffering for some time now from an extremely aggressive and terminal form of cancer that has escalated in severity over the past few weeks,” MUNA said in the statement, per PEOPLE. “Now, it has become clear that her passing will coincide with the beginning of this headline tour.”

All of MUNA’s tour dates went on as scheduled, with the band bringing in a temporary guitarist to fill in. Following her mother’s death, McPherson returned to the tour.

Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images