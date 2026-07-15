Pop-Punk Frontman Reveals That His Son Was Dropped ‘On His Head’ While Crowd Surfing for the First Time at a Castle

Pop-punk frontman Jaret Reddick is a proud dad, if not a slightly nervous one. The Bowling for Soup singer has revealed that during one of his band’s recent concerts, his son wanted to crowd-surf for the first time. Unfortunately, things went sideways when the crowd dropped the boy on his head.

Reddick shared the story in an Instagram post, explaining that it happened while Bowling for Soup was playing a “huge show at Cardiff Castle.” At one point, his son Everett asked if this could be where he does his first-ever crowd surf. Reddick enthusiastically set out to make it happen and assured everyone that the crowd would “not drop” the teen.

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“Everything went great for the first half,” Reddick shared. “And I said, ‘Don’t drop him. He’s too pretty. It’s my kid. It’s his first time.’” He also joked to the crowd not to “steal anything out of his pocket.”

Reddick went on to reveal the unfortunate twist. “The crowd surf went great, [but] about halfway through, they dropped him,” he said. “Now, I thought everything was fine until after. Cause they brought him back over the barrier, and he smiled at me and off he went, and the crowd went crazy.

It wasn’t until “after the show” that Reddick realized things had gone awry. “I didn’t see him until I got back to the dressing room,” the punk rock dad explained. “He’s holding something on his head,” Reddick noted, then spiraling into a laugh. “He crowd surfed for the first time at a freaking castle while his dad was playing a show, and he ended up in the freaking emergency tent.”

The Bowling for Soup singer shared that his son has had a concussion in the past, so they had to be extra cautious

Reddick then explained exactly what happened to Everett. “When they dropped him, they dropped him on his head,” he said. “And he hit the big plastic thing that all the cables run under from the stage back to the soundboard. Like, the one place that his head could hit and it not be soft ground.”

Thankfully, the punk rock dad clarified, “He’s fine, but he had a concussion before.” He then added, “He says he’s gonna do it again, so I don’t know; maybe he’s a glutton for punishment.”