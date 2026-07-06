Pop Singer Behind LMFAO’s Millennial Hit, ‘Party Rock Anthem’, Dead at 37

Millennial pop star Lauren Bennett has died. She was 37. The English singer was known as a member of the pop group G.R.L. and for being featured on LMFAO’s hit single, “Party Rock Anthem.”

Bennett’s bandmates from G.R.L. were the first to share news of her passing. It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren,” they wrote. “Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us.

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The statement continued, “We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts.” The group ended their message, “Your GRLS Em, Tash, and P.”

Lauren Bennett was born in Meopham, England, in June 1989. As a teenager, she was part of the pop group the Paradiso Girls, from 2007 until 2010. After the group split, she went solo. This was when she connected with LMFAO, as well as artists like will.i.am and CeeLo Green.

In 2013, Bennett joined G.R.L., but also continued to work on solo material. The group released one project—the G.R.L. EP—as well as some individual singles. Bennett later went on to team up with brother Ryan to form the folk rock duo BENNETT.

Fans are mourning the death of G.R.L. singer Lauren Bennett

Over on Instagram, Bennett’s fans have been taking to G.R.L.’s post to express their sympathies. “I was not expecting to hear this news today. R.I.P. Lauren,” one fan commented. “My condolences go out to @grl as well as Lauren’s husband and daughter who now has to grow up without a mother. Thank you Lauren 4 your beautiful stage presence and 4 being the star that u r. We will miss u 4ever.”

Sadly, Bennett is not the first member of G.R.L. to pass away. In 2014, Simone Battle, an original member of the group, died by suicide. “I can’t believe this has happened to you again. Such a tragedy,” a fan wrote in a new comment. “Sending so much love to you all, Lauren’s family and Simone’s, who must be finding this so hard to face too.”

At this time, no cause of death appears to have been shared.