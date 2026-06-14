Pop Singer Oliver Tree Dead at 32 After Tragic Helicopter Crash

Tragic news strikes for the family, friends, and fans of Oliver Tree. According to Dexerto and local Brazilian outlet O Dia, the pop singer died at 32 years old in a horrific helicopter crash. Two aircrafts collided into each other, killing five other people. One of the helicopters crashed into the garage of an electric car dealership, causing a massive fire in the process.

Oliver Tree was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on tour, previously performing in São Paulo on June 6th. Best known for his hits “Miss You”, “When I’m Down”, and “Life Goes On”, he was best known for his zany and colorful aesthetic. He would typically perform online stunts for virality, all a part of his humorous style and loose demeanor.

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In addition to the tragic death of Oliver Tree, singer and producer Lucas Frota was also in the tragic crash. Friend and fellow producer Victor WAO took to his Instagram Stories to mourn his loss with fans. “I will never forget you, Lucas. I love you so much, my brother. You are the most enlightened and wonderful person I have ever known in my entire life! I am heartbroken, but praying intensely for you wherever you are. You didn’t deserve to leave so soon with so much will to live, but the time you spent here on this plane made a difference and taught me and many other people so much,” he wrote.

Fans Mourn the Sudden Death of Pop Singer Oliver Tree

Fans are currently mourning the loss of Tree, devastated by how young he was. One fan reflected on how much they appreciated their vision and artistry early in their career. “Holy s**t, this is out of nowhere. I used to listen to him a good bit around 2019-2022, I really appreciated how dedicated he was to his character. He was a true performance artist with a great sense of humor as well. Rest in peace,” they wrote on Reddit.

Another person mourned how they were just watching Oliver Tree on social media the night before. “I literally was just watching a video of his on instagram last night omg. This is so insane… he was so young. RIP to him, sending love to his friends and family,” they shared.

On Twitter, one user noted how afraid they are to step foot in a helicopter given what happened to Oliver Tree and the other passengers. “This is crazy,” they said. “Just saw footage of the helicopter collision. Never doing any dangerous activity in Brazil. First the lady that got tossed and now this.”