Pop Singer Says She Was Served Lawsuit in Middle of Concert

On October 17, 2026, the third day of the Honolulu Pride and Festival closed out with a mainstage concert headliner, former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day. This day opened with a large Pride parade, starting on Kalakaua Avenue at 3 pm. Other headliners booked for this year’s festival include Big Freedia, Anetra of RuPaul’s Drag Race, DJ Mark Kanemura, and DJ Hector Fonseca. O’Day performed at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell, a large shell-shaped outdoor venue at the tail end of the parade route. Her headlining set ran from 7 pm to 9 pm.

This became one of the singer’s toughest performances. Following the performance, O’Day posted on X that she was served lawsuit papers on stage. She somehow managed to keep her emotions at bay enough to continue to perform.

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On the morning of October 18, O’Day posted to X, “So much fun tonight for Honolulu Pride. I don’t know how I got through getting served a lawsuit as I started the show… coming out of COVID with no voice the day before. But I’m just thankful that I have surrounded myself with people who support me unconditionally.”

O’Day Has Been Outspoken Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Throughout the last year, O’Day has been closely tied to controversies involving Sean “Diddy” Combs. She appeared in the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, reading an affidavit alleging Combs and a studio member sexually assaulted her in 2005. However, it’s unclear whether the lawsuit presented to O’Day on stage has anything to do with Combs. In June, a federal judge dismissed a civil suit filed by Dawn Richard, her former Danity Kane bandmate.

Danity Kane and Combs have quite a bit of history. They appeared together on the MTV reality series Making The Band 3 in 2008. On the show, Combs fired members Aubrey O’Day and D. Woods. At the time, Combs claimed O’Day’s image became too sexualized, which led to her firing. Years later, O’Day claimed that Combs fired her after denying his sexual advances. Following this, the remaining members, Dawn Richard and Aundrea Fimbres, briefly attempted to continue with the group. In 2009, Combs released their contracts, officially disbanding the group.

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