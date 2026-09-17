Pop Star Hits Back at Body Comments as She Reveals Rare ‘No Burp Syndrome’

British pop star Jade Thirlwall has revealed she suffers from a rare medical condition, which has forced her to hit back at rude body comments she often gets.

In a TikTok clip shared by Gemma Renwic, retrograde cricopharyngeus dysfunction (R-CPD)—also known as no burp syndrome—was brought up. Down in the post comments, Thirlwall revealed that she has been living with this condition for some time. “Omg I finally feel so seen and understood,” the singer shared. “It’s always been a fun fact that I can’t burp.”

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“It’s caused issues my whole life,” the Little Mix singer added. “And I’m so sick of people commenting on my body onstage when I’m just bloated af.”

‘No Burp Syndrome’ is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: your body cannot regularly burp

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “the exact cause of RCPD is unknown.” The clinic adds, “Doctors think it’s a problem with how the body works, not with its structure. Experts know RCPD happens when your cricopharyngeal muscle (upper esophageal sphincter) doesn’t relax as it should. But they aren’t sure why this happens.”

Interestingly, in Renwick’s video, the “throatox” procedure is mentioned. This is when a medical professional administers Botox in the throat area. Yale Medicine notes that the purpose is to help relieve some of the symptoms.

“Most patients are able to burp and experience significant symptom relief within a week after a single injection,” the medical group explains. “In some cases, however, doctors may recommend an additional Botox injection given several months later to patients whose symptoms continue.”

Thirlwall added that she’s thought about trying Botox injections in her throat, but has concerns it will “affect my vocals.”

Jade Thirlwall has been candid about her past body dysmorphia issues

Notably, this is not the first time that Thirlwall has publicly addressed her health issues and struggle with body scrutiny.

“I have a daily battle with myself not to go on Ozempic,” she told The Guardian in 2025. “I don’t judge people that do, but because I have a history of eating disorders, I don’t know where taking something like that would end for me.”

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