pope-francis-dead-at-88

Pope Francis, the Catholic Church’s first Latin American pontiff, has died. He was 88 years old.

Francis’ death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, in a statement that was read online.

At 9:45 AM, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced the death of Pope Francis from the Casa Santa Marta with these words:



“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” the statement began. “At 7:35 this morning, The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church.”

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of God, One and Triune.’’

This is a developing story.