The Vatican Wants to Know How the Pope’s Instagram Account Liked a Model’s Photo

The Vatican is investigating how Pope Francis’ official Instagram account came to like a picture of a bikini model and Twitch streamer from Brazil.

It’s difficult to know exactly when the double-tap took place, but the like on Natalia Garibotto’s photo – posted on the 5th of October – was first reported on Friday the 13th of November, before being removed the next day.

Videos by VICE

Vatican sources told the Catholic News Agency that the Pope’s accounts were “managed by a team of employees” and that an internal investigation was under way.

VICE World News has reached out to Instagram, but a Vatican spokesperson told the Guardian newspaper, “We can exclude that the ‘like’ came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations.”

Pope Francis’ Instagram account – @franciscus – has 7.4 million followers, but follows zero accounts.

Writing on Twitter, Garibotto said, “At least I’m going to heaven.”