Pope Francis Thinks Social Networking Is a ‘Gift of God’

On Friday, the Catholic Church’s reigning prog rocker released a statement for the Roman Catholic Church’s World Day of Communications praising the internet, text messages, and social networking sites as a “gift of God,” Reuters reports.

The statement coincides with a Friday morning meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Vatican. Last week, Francis met with Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Alphabet, Google’s parent company. It seems the pontiff is really trying to win hearts and minds amongst the big dogs of tech.

“Emails, text messages, social networks, and chats can also be fully human forms of communication,” Pope Francis wrote. “It is not technology which determines whether or not communication is authentic, but rather the human heart and our capacity to use wisely the means at our disposal.”

Pope Francis may be building up quite an image as a tech-savvy Bishop of Rome, what with his Twitter presence and that $30,500 iPad he touched once, but in reality the guy can’t use a computer and hasn’t even watched TV in 25 years.

Crippling technological illiteracy aside, Francis preached that the internet could help “build a society which is healthy and open to sharing,” but these new technologies come with “great responsibilities,” meaning he probably wants everyone to stop ghosting each other.

UPDATE 1/22/16: An earlier headline misquoted Pope Francis as saying these new technologies are “gifts from God.” The correct quote was “gift of God.”