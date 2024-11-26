Poppy Announces 2025 North American Tour

Pop-metal star Poppy is heading out on a pretty extensive tour in 2025. The singer has announced that she’ll trek across the U.S. next year in support of her new album, Negative Spaces, on the They’re All Around Us tour.

Poppy’s tour will kick off in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore on March 11 and then hit 26 more venues before wrapping up back in California at The Wiltern in L.A. on April 23. At this time, no tour support has been announced. Tickets are available here.

The new tour announcement comes after it was revealed that Poppy scored a Best Metal Performance nomination at the 67th Grammy Awards, alongside Louisville hardcore band Knocked Loose, for their collab track “Suffocate.” This is Poppy’s second Grammy nomination, as she was previously nominated in the same category for the song “BLOODMONEY” at the 63rd Grammys.

In a February conversation with CLASH, Poppy discussed her new album and approach to making music, explaining that her creative process “has always evolved” from album to album. “It depends on where I’m at,” she said.”

“Maybe early on it started with just music and the track, but I feel like writing to just tracks nowadays is like writing to a brick because it can’t move,” Poppy explained. “So that’s not something that I like to do anymore.”

“Sometimes it would start with me and an acoustic guitar,” she finally said, adding, “but for this one, I’ve started with the idea that I wanted to dance and went forward with that – it changes every album.”