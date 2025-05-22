PopSockets Are up to 50% Off for Memorial Day

You know those knobs stuck to the backs of smartphones everywhere? They’re PopSockets, if you hadn’t known the name until now. The idea is that you slip your fingers around them when holding onto your phone with one hand, and they provide a measure of security so that you don’t fumble your phone onto the sidewalk or over a railing to its doom.

With hundreds of designs, people get very attached to their chosen PopSocket. It’s like a marker of their interests and personality. And right now, you can score one (or two or three…) for up to 50% off.

The Memorial Day sale is live now through May 26. Not every product is on sale, but 134 grips, cases, wallets, and mounts are on sale, so cruise through the product lineup to see if one of them strikes your fancy.

one of the popsockets on sale – Credit: popsocket

a wide variety of designs

Flipping through the range of PopSockets on sale, I spotted Harry Potter and Disney designs, and Star Wars and Pixar designs, courtesy of these properties being owned by Disney. Then there are some more off-the-wall designs, such as the mustachioed pickle.

Buying from PopSockets also means your money is funneled to a slew of worthy causes, which is heart-warming to see when so many companies are backing away from their social justice and environmental pledges.

“Our Poptivism platform and ChangeUp partnership (have) resulted in over $4 million in donations to over 400 non-profits, low-friction recycling programs with TerraCycle, use of 99% recyclable and FSC certified packaging, Fair Labor Association accreditation, and adoption of an animal-free policy with respect to products and corporate sponsored meals,” PopSockets says breathlessly in a rundown of its company values.

Given how often I see these things in public, the public masses must be onto something. And come to think of it, I’ve never seen someone with a PopSocket drop their phone, and it certainly looks better on a phone than a cracked screen.