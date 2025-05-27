‘POPUCOM’ Blends ‘Puzzle Bobble’, ‘Splatoon’, and 3D Platforming Together, and Is One of the Best Games I’ve Played This Year (Review)

Sometimes, the most unexpected game comes out and takes you by surprise. At first glance, POPUCOM looked like a cute mashup of some of my favorite types of games. But by the time Katie and I finished playing, we discovered something incredible. POPUCOM is easily one of the best co-op games I’ve played in a long time, and one of my favorite games of the year so far. It’s polished, looks and runs fantastically, and most importantly? Gameplay takes priority over everything else here. POPUCOM had us both smiling from ear to ear from the moment we created our custom characters, and we never wanted to put it down. A masterclass in mashups, POPUCOM was a genuine surprise on every level.

Screenshot: Hypergryph

How Did Nobody Else Think of a Match-3 Shooter/Puzzler Game Before? ‘Popucom’ Does It So Well

Much like Split Fiction and It Takes Two, POPUCOM is a strictly co-op affair. There is no single-player portion to this game. At first, I didn’t get it. But after playing it, it all makes sense. Each character has two specific colors, alternating between stages. These colors coincide with parts of the environment, and we’d need to blast through obstacles, flowers, enemies, and more that were color-coded to us. Each character has two colors, and every part of the world can utilize them in many different ways. Bosses are a major highlight of how the match-3 and color-matching operate, but we’ll get there soon.

Videos by VICE

POPUCOM is a very easy game to control and play, with great controller support for those uncomfortable with a keyboard and mouse. Characters control incredibly well, and there are a lot of small QoL features on display here. One of the best, especially for players with iffy depth perception, is the glowing circle under characters when they jump. Katie isn’t exactly a master of the 3D platforming genre, so being able to see where she’d land at any time was a blessing.

There’s also some fantastic assist settings, making the game easier for those who are unfamiliar with any of the genres on offer here. If you’re playing with a younger player, or maybe a significant other who isn’t as confident in their skills as you are, you can completely nullify damage for one player. There’s also an increase in aim assist that will help players nail those perfect color shots against bosses and creatures, so precision aiming isn’t necessary.

Regardless of Skill Level, ‘POPUCOM’ is Fun For Everybody

I’ve been playing games for a very long time. The vast majority of my life, honestly. But Katie has been getting more into games since we were dating/got married. The assist options here are very reminiscent of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, to be honest. Giving players enough control, while still offering help where they need it most. It makes POPUCOM incredibly easy to handle for players of all skills. While still offering a satisfying level of challenge for those who want to experience the game their way.

But here’s the most important thing of all. POPUCOM is just straight up fun. It’s pure joy, put into a digital format and placed in front of us. The vibrant colors, electric soundtrack, and easy-to-understand controls made it an instant favorite to jump into. No matter how many times we tried to pass a particularly difficult puzzle, we never once got mad. It was always happy ribbing, with either one of us quick to dish out a verbal jab to the other. It was all in good fun, which is exactly what POPUCOM is emblematic of.

Screenshot: Hypergryph

‘POPUCOM’ Has Gizmos and Gadgets Galore, Making Each Stage One to Remember

POPUCOM is one of those games that could have coasted on its aesthetics alone. Taking a little more than direct inspiration from games like Splatoon, it’s vibrant and colorful in all the right ways. Cutesy enemy designs, adorable characters, and beautiful scenery make it a joy to behold. Plus, Professor Yokie is officially my new favorite cutesy character ever. But what makes this one stand out, just like Astro Bot, is how inventive and imaginative the stages are. One second, Katie and I are blasting platforms out of the way. Next, we’re riding a yellow penguin roller coaster, shooting down big balloons in the sky. All while laughing and having the time of our lives.

But then, gadgets and gizmos start getting introduced to the stages. Gimmicks that make puzzles more intuitive and interesting. One second, we’re turning into bombs that control like the Morph Ball in Metroid Prime. Another stage has us matching the color of oncoming projectiles with a shield to avoid taking damage. All while trying to Puzzle Bobble/Bust A Move our way through stages. It all meshes together incredibly well, far better than I could have ever expected.

The Match-3 Gunplay of ‘POPUCOM’ Is a Genius Move

As Katie and I continued moving through the main story mode of POPUCOM, we both had to wonder why something like this had never been attempted before. The melding of genres works perfectly, providing puzzle fans, shooter fans, platformer fans, and everybody in between something to love and enjoy. It’s also incredibly polished, with no game-breaking bugs, communication errors, or any major issues during our playtime. The addition of split-screen multiplayer also makes this perfect for those planning to pick it up on a console.

Screenshot: Hypergryph

At This Point, this May Have Become the New Multiplayer Obsession in the House

Katie and I have picked up a new game, played it obsessively for a few weeks, and fallen off of it far too often. POPUCOM feels different. Even if it’s playing through stages again to try and get all of the leftover stickers, we both loved what was on offer here. It’s pure joy from the start. The ease of play makes it accessible for players of all types. But there’s still enough hand-eye coordination required to get the most out of the experience. Plus, the joy of creatively dismantling a massive spider boss never gets old.

POPUCOM is such a unique concept, and it’s executed to near perfection. If there’s one thing that I could raise a flag about, it’s the lack of a sprint button. Beyond that? POPUCOM is incredibly polished, pure fun, and just a blast to experience. Grab your friend or significant other, sit down, and prepare for some of the best puzzle/platformer/shooter action you’ll experience this year.

Verdict: Best In Its Class

POPUCOM will be available June 1, 2025, on Steam, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.