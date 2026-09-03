Popular CD Projekt RED Game Is Leaving Xbox Game Pass

CD Projekt RED generated a ton of buzz with its recent announcements about The Witcher 3 Remastered and the RPG’s upcoming third expansion, but gamers looking to revisit other titles from the developer on Xbox Game Pass will need to act quickly.

CyberPunk 2077 Leaves Xbox Game Pass On September 15

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 join Xbox Game Pass earlier this year in March 2026. The CD Projekt RED title has made major improvements and updates since its rocky launch back in 2020 and has become a must-play RPG for many fans of the genre.

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Unfortunately, the lengthy open-world game won’t be sticking around the Xbox Game Pass library much longer. Along with the announcement of all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of September, Xbox also revealed a long list of titles that are rotating off of the service.

Amongst the list of games leaving on September 15 was Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a pretty length game, but it’s definitely possible for subscribers to jump in and play through a lot of the story before September 15 arrives. The average playtime for the main story along is around 25-30 hours. Players who want to dive into all the side missions will likely spend closer to 50 hours in the game.

Every Title Leaving Xbox Game Pass on September 15

Although there are some exciting titles arriving in the early weeks of September, Xbox Game Pass is also taking a big hit with the removal of ten titles. In addition to Cyberpunk 2077, gamers may also miss Deep Rock Galactic Survivor and Dead Cells, in particular.

Here is the full list of every time rotating out of the Xbox Game Pass library when September 15 arrives.

Commandos: Origins (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Cricket 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Cyberpunk 2077 (Cloud and Console)

Dead Cells (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Deep Rock Galactic Survivor (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Frostpunk 2 (PC)

Mullet Madjack (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Superliminal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Train Sim World 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, players who want to keep any of these titles should consider checking the Xbox store for special deals and discounts before they rotate off of the Xbox Game Pass library. There should be decent savings available while the games are still officially a part of Game Pass, as long as shoppers are subscribers.

Be sure to check back soon for more CD Projekt RED news and other updates on the Xbox Game Pass lineup.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox consoles.