Popular Jam Band Crashes College House Party for Surprise Show—Until Police Shut It Down

The fellas of Connecticut jam band Goose found themselves in a little bit of trouble with the law recently.

It all went down on Aug. 26, when the band played a surprise house party gig at the University of Colorado in Boulder. According to Consequence, the house show was a free event headlined by a local band, Sunkissd. The local act performed as planned, but then after their set, Goose hopped up on the stage. The party-goers got to watch a surprise seven-song set from Goose, but only because the cops showed up and shut it down.

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Goose was gonna play more songs, but the Boulder Police Department stopped them

While playing the song “Animal”—from their 2025 album Everything Must Go—a police officer stepped onto the stage and stood near the band. Trying to diffuse the situation but not shortchange the crowd, frontman Rick Mitarotonda held up a finger to seemingly indicate that they would be done in “1 minute.”

However, that one cop eventually became 10 cops, and the show was shut down.

Over on social media, Goose fans have had a field day in the comment section of the band’s post about the situation. “Gotta ask that cop how it felt to be in the presence of rock stars,” one person joked. Another fan quipped, “Going to tell my kids this is Turnstile.”

“Just wow!! An old-school backyard house party with Goose,” a third fan penned. “Xops showing up, Rick asking for “one more minute,” kids sitting on rooftops, everyone packed in and bouncing with such energy.

“Honestly,” they continued, “just pure magic. A night these kids will talk about forever. This is what music is all about. With all the craziness in the world today, we need more moments like this. BRAVO, you fellas are something special!”

Goose is currently in the middle of a national tour, and you can find the remaining dates below.

08/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/28 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series @ Civic Center *

09/24 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond †

11/03 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

11/04 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

11/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

11/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

11/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

11/10 — Nashville, TN @ The Truth

11/11 — Nashville, TN @ The Truth

11/13 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/14 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/15 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

11/18 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

11/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Citizens Live at The Wylie

11/20 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Citizens Live at The Wylie

11/21 — Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic