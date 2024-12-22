Porch Pirate Twerks for Doorbell Camera, Returns to Scold Homeowners for Posting Footage

Imagine someone stealing packages from your own porch, only for them to come back whining about you sharing footage of the incident.

Only in Jersey.

Not only did two masked men grab packages from outside of a Sicklerville home, but one of them taunted the homeowners by twerking in front of their Ring camera…

…Come on, guys. This is serious.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” the Gloucester Township Police Department said in a Facebook post.

According to police, “On Monday, December 9, 2024, at 6:36 PM, the victim’s Ring Camera captured two suspects run up to their front door in the new Independence Square Townhomes in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township (behind Lowes/ Target).

“Suspect 1 grabbed an Amazon package containing four glasses and baby items valued at $74,” the statement continued. “Suspect 2 also ran up to the front door, and began taunting the victim on their camera by ‘twerking,’ then both suspects fled the area. The victim then posted the video on the Ring Neighbors app to help warn the surrounding residents.”

However, after assuming they would end their encounter with these masked suspects, they returned two days later. One of them held up their phone, which showed the video of their original theft, and said, “Come on dude, not cool bro, come on not cool…That’s my ass on the internet!”

Later that evening, he returned yet again to return the stolen (now broken) glasses. Maybe it was all that twerking.

“Uh, I meant to give this back,” he said, placing them on the porch.

Forced to take this interaction seriously, police are now asking for help in identifying the suspects in the video. So, hey, if you recognize them, call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560, or send an anonymous tip.