Pork and Black Bean Stew Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

2 pounds|1 kg bone-in pork stew pieces

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 ribs|100 grams celery, diced

2 large|95 grams carrots, peeled and diced

1 medium|150 grams yellow onion, diced

5 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons|40 grams chipotle en adobo, minced

1 pound|450 grams dried black beans, soaked overnight and drained

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ bunch|1 cup|60 grams cilantro leaves and stems, finely chopped

sour cream or crema, to serve

lime wedges, to serve

Directions

1. Heat ¼ cup of the olive oil in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-high. Season the pork all over with salt and, working in batches, cook, turning as needed, until browned all over, 10 minutes. Transfer the meat to a plate and set aside.

2. Add the celery, carrot, and onion and cook until soft, 7 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute more, then add the chipotle in adobo and stir to coat. Add the reserved pork, the black beans, and oregano and cover with 6 cups water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, partially covered, until the beans are tender and the meat is falling off the bone, about 1 hour.

3. Remove the pork and bones from the stew. Pick the meat, discarding the bones, and return the meat to the stew along with the cilantro leaves and stems. Season with salt and pepper and serve with lime wedges and sour cream.

