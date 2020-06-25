Pork and Kimchi Dumplings Recipe

Makes 34

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the dumpling wrappers:

2 cups|284 grams all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

cornstarch, for dusting

for the filling:

6 ounces|180 grams ground pork

½ cup|115 grams finely chopped kimchi

½ cup|145 grams crumbled tofu or ricotta cheese

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1 small garlic clove, minced

1 red chile, minced

½ small yellow onion, diced

4 ½ teaspoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons mirin

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 ½ teaspoons fish sauce

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons cornstarch

6 tablespoons canola oil

for the dipping sauce:

¼ cup|60 ml soy sauce

2 tablespoons mirin

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

½ teaspoon red chili flakes or gochugaru

1 scallion, thinly sliced

Directions

Make the dumpling wrappers: In a large bowl, combine the flour, sesame oil, salt, and, ½ cup boiling water and knead by hand until a smooth, elastic dough forms. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and rest at room temperature for at least 1 hour. Make the filling: In a large bowl, add the ground pork, kimchi, ricotta, scallions, garlic, chiles, and onion and mix to combine. Add the soy sauce, mirin, sesame oil, and fish sauce and season with salt and pepper. Add the cornstarch and mix thoroughly, then refrigerate for 15 minutes. Make the dipping sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, mirin, rice vinegar, sesame seeds, chili flakes, and scallion. Makes ½ cup|120 ml. Refrigerate until ready to use. Roll out the dumpling dough: Once the dough has rested, lightly dust a clean work surface with cornstarch. Divide the dough into 4 pieces and shape into rectangles. To thin the dough, set a pasta machine to its widest setting. Roll one rectangle of dough lightly in cornstarch and flatten to fit the width of the pasta machine. Run the dough through the machine at this setting, then set the machine to the next thinnest setting and run the dough through. Continue running the dough through the machine’s settings so that the dough gets progressively thinner each time, until it has been run through 5 to 6 times. Dust the dough with more cornstarch and reserve on a sheet tray. Repeat with the remaining 3 rectangles of dough, coating with cornstarch in between each layer. Using a 3 ½-inch biscuit cutter (or bottom of a cornstarch lid), cut the dough into 34 circles. Form the dumplings: Dip your finger in a small bowl of water mixed with 1 teaspoon of cornstarch and wet the perimeter of a wrapper. Place about 1 tablespoon of filling in the middle of each dumpling wrapper and fold up and in half. Crimp the edges of the dumpling to seal and form into half moons. Transfer to a baking sheet and repeat with the remaining dumplings. Cook the dumplings: Working in batches, heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Dust any excess cornstarch off the dumplings and place in the skillet so that they are bottom-side down. Fry until the underside is golden, 2 minutes. Pour ⅓ cup|78 ml water over the dumplings and cover. Cook until steamed and cooked through and the water has evaporated, 5 to 6 minutes minutes. Serve with the dipping sauce.

