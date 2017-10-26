Pork and Shrimp Shumai Recipe

Makes: about 60

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

3 dried shiitake mushrooms

2 pounds|900 grams ground pork belly

1 pound|380 grams peeled shrimp (go for the 40/50 size), finely chopped

½ cup|70 grams potato starch

6 teaspoons MSG (optional)

3 teaspoons kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

pinch chicken powder (more if omitting MSG)

package of wonton skins

6 tablespoons tobiko

Directions

Bring a cup|250 ml water to a boil, then pour it over the mushrooms in a medium bowl. Soak the mushrooms for 10 minutes, then strain, discarding the water. Pat the mushrooms dry and squeeze the water from them, then finely chop. In a large bowl, mix the mushrooms with the pork, shrimp, potato starch, MSG, salt, black pepper, and chicken powder. Take about 3 to 4 teaspoons of the mixture and, using a butter knife, scoop it into the center of the wonton wrapper. Squeeze the wonton closed by firmly pushing down the mixture into the skin with the butter knife. Gently drop the dumpling onto a flat work surface to flatten the bottom. Top each dumpling with ¼ teaspoon of tobiko. Set about 3-inches of water in the bottom of a wok. Place a bamboo steamer basket over the top and stagger the shumai in the basket. Cover the basket and bring the water to a boil over medium-high. Steam the dumplings, replenishing the water if necessary, until cooked through, about 12 minutes.

