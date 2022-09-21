Pork and Veggie Pan-Seared Dumplings Recipe

Makes about 60
Prep time: 45 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
INGREDIENTS
1 pound|450 grams 70/30 ground pork
¼ cup|60 ml Shaoxing wine
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon Chinese five-spice powder
1 tablespoon freshly ground white pepper
1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon MSG
2 tablespoons vegetable oil or lard, melted, plus more for searing the dumplings
9 ounces|250 grams Taiwanese cabbage, finely chopped
5 garlic chives, finely chopped
1 bunch scallions, finely chopped
1 medium shallot, diced
1 rib Chinese celery, finely chopped
1 (14-ounce|398-gram) package dumpling wrappers
chili crisp, preferably Sze Daddy, to serve
DIRECTIONS
- Make the filling: In a large bowl, combine the pork, Shaoxing wine, sugar, soy sauce, five spice, white pepper, salt, cornstarch, and MSG. Mix until the pork becomes slightly stringy, then add in 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil or lard and continue to mix until the whole thing is homogenous. Add the cabbage, garlic chives, scallions, shallot, and celery and mix to combine.
- Form the dumplings: Working with one dumpling wrapper at a time, dip your finger in a small bowl of water and wet the perimeter of the wrapper. Place about 1 tablespoon of filling in the middle of the wrapper and fold up and in half, forming a half moon. Transfer to a baking sheet and repeat with the remaining dumplings.
- Cook the dumplings: Working in batches, heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Place the dumplings, bottom-side down, and cook until the underside is golden, about 2 minutes. Pour ⅓ cup|80 ml water over the dumplings and cover. Cook until steamed and cooked through and the water has evaporated, about 5 minutes longer. Wipe out the skillet and repeat with the remaining dumplings. Serve with chili crisp.
