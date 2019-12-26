Pork, Cheddar, and Tomatillo Chimichangas Recipe

Makes 16
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 3 hours and 45 minutes
Ingredients
2 pounds|920 grams boneless pork shoulder
kosher salt
2 cups|475 ml tomatillo salsa
1 cup|200 grams sour cream
16 (6-inch) flour tortillas
8 ounces|225 grams shredded sharp cheddar cheese
lime wedges, to serve
Directions
- Cook the pork: Heat the oven to 325°F. Season the pork shoulder liberally with salt. Place in a casserole dish and cover with tin foil. Roast for 3 hours, or until fork tender. Set aside until cool enough to handle, then shred the meat and set aside in a large bowl. Add 1 cup of the salsa and stir to combine.
- Make the tomatillo crema: In a medium bowl, stir together the remaining 1 cup of salsa with the sour cream. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Assemble the chimichangas: Lay 1 tortilla flat on a work surface. Put 2 tablespoons of cheese across the middle of the tortilla. Top with ¼ cup of the pork mixture. Roll into pockets by folding the bottom over the pork filling, then fold both sides in. Roll up and secure with toothpicks. Repeat with the remaining tortillas, pork mixture, and cheese.
- Heat 2-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Working in batches, fry the chimichangas until golden-brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Remove the toothpicks and serve with the tomatillo crema and lime wedges.
