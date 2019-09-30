Threesome Blowjob Scene on Giant Highway Billboard Could Have Caused an Accident, Police Say

Just before midnight on Saturday, emergency lines in Auburn Hills, Michigan started ringing. Drivers were calling from the interstate to report an electronic billboard was suddenly playing porn.



According to the Detroit Free Press, the billboard is located alongside I-75 North between University Drive and highway M-59 in Auburn Hills. According to Redditors, porn aficionados, and Motherboard’s own extensive research, the video belongs to adult performers Xev Bellringer and Princess Leia.

Videos by VICE

“Yes that is me, I never thought this would happen with my content,” Bellringer told Motherboard. “I’m just happy that no one was injured!”

Auburn Hills Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon told the Detroit Free Press that the video played for about 15 to 20 minutes a little before midnight.



“I was shocked on hearing the news this morning out of Auburn Hills, and very relieved to hear that no one was hurt,” Princess Leia told Motherboard. “It is my sincere hope that this will open a larger public discussion regarding the safety of electronic billboards.”



Multiple people called 911 to report the drive-by bigscreen blowjob. Several local news reports said that to get the giant sex scene to stop, the authorities contacted the billboard’s owners. Detroit ABC news affiliate station WXYZ confirmed that the billboard belongs to Triple Communications.

“I’ve never seen or heard of anything like this,” Gagnon told Detroit Free Press, adding that the video was a serious distraction to drivers and could have caused an accident.

A Detroit-area dentist told WXYZ that when he passed the billboard, several other drivers were braking on the interstate and rubbernecking to see the video.

Several drivers posted videos of the billboard to Twitter as they passed by, which is definitely dangerous—don’t tweet and drive—but I’m so glad they did.

Reddit user u/zach9r posted a SFW shot of the video, from their dashboard. Twitter user @jaeblasia captured one of the longest, uncensored looks at the billboard:

We don’t know how the porn ended up on the billboard or if the billboard was hacked, but people who drive by it regularly have said that it previously displayed a Windows desktop.

“I was shocked and disgusted at first, but considering that it was late at night and that billboard in particular is almost always messed up (I usually see a Windows desktop when I pass it) I found it hilarious,” she told Motherboard. “This was Saturday night after 11 p.m. The police were already there at that point so I’m guessing it has been up for a little bit.”

Have you ever hacked a public space to display porn, or been a target of such a hack? Has your adult content been used in a hack like this one? We’d love to hear from you. Contact Samantha Cole securely on Signal at +6469261726, direct message on Twitter, or by email.

I spent the better half of my Monday morning conducting a thorough forensic analysis of the available evidence. The video—possibly a compilation, or several videos shown over the 20 minutes the billboard was hijacked—do appear to belong to porn performer Xev Bellringer. Her logo watermark, a red signature of her name, is visible in the lower left corner of the video captured by the dentist, who said in an interview with WXYZ that it was a lesbian sex scene. But others reported, and posted, a threesome blowjob scene.

The closest match I could find to the portion of the video @jaeblasia captured is Bellringer and Leia’s “Bodyswap Accident Makes You Come in Her Mouth,” on Bellringer’s verified Pornhub profile. A spokesperson for ManyVids told Motherboard that they think it’s “Xev and Leia Double Blowjob” on their platform.

The Auburn Hills police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Updated 3:55 p.m with comment from Bellringer.

Updated 4:18 p.m. with comment from Leia.