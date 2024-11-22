Porn Star Bonnie Blue Keeps Getting Deported for Having Sex on Camera

Porn star Bonnie Blue is getting deported from Fiji for allegedly planning to sleep with “barely legal teens” on her OnlyFans account.

Bonnie Blue, whose legal name is Tia Billinger, has been controversial since she rose to fame on OnlyFans and continuously bragged about sleeping with 18-year-olds.

In fact, in a recent podcast interview, the OnlyFans user claimed she’s “gone most viral for … making content with barely legal 18-year-olds.”

Recently, she was even banned from entering Australia for violating the terms of her visitor visa. Apparently, Bonnie Blue claimed to be there for tourism but actively planned to film a sex marathon with “barely legal” teens, Daily Mail reported earlier this month.

Now, she is being deported from Fiji for similar reasons. The Fiji government stated Bonnie Blue had “breached the conditions of her stay” because of her OnlyFans work, News.com.au reported.

Just a few days ago, she posted on Instagram in Fiji with another adult film star, Annie Knight, with the caption: “Feel Intrigued, Join In 🌺🌴”

The two have since faced deportation from Fiji.

“I have exercised my authority under the Immigration Act to declare Tia Billinger, the United Kingdom national known by her screen name, Bonnie Blue, a prohibited immigrant,” Pio Tikoduadua, the Minister for Fiji’s Home Affairs and Immigration, said in a statement.

“She has been found to have breached the conditions of her stay,” he continued. “Deportation proceedings are underway. While Fiji welcomes all visitors, any violations will be addressed decisively to protect the interests of our nation.”