A Porn Star Tried to Debunk Tesla’s Bulletproof Claims By Shooting His Own Cybertruck

Adult film star Dante Colle recorded himself shooting his Tesla Cybertruck to test whether it’s actually bulletproof—and, well, he was pretty let down.

For years, Elon Musk has claimed his Cybertrucks are bulletproof. He markets the vehicle as being able to protect you against gunfire, should you ever randomly be involved in some violent attack.

But after firing his 9MM handgun at the truck in the middle of an open field, Colle quickly learned that his $100K Tesla electric vehicle wasn’t as bulletproof as he hoped it would be. Fuck around and find out, right?

As the bullet penetrated the back of the truck in Colle’s video, he yelled “Fuck!” and tossed his (loaded) handgun on the ground—a careless action someone pointed out on Instagram.

“Bro rlly dropped a loaded gun,” one user commented, with another responding, “After I realized he did that I squirmed in my seat.”

In the video, Colle and his friends inspected the vehicle as the person filming the video joked, “I don’t think it’s bulletproof, Dante.”

To be fair, the bullet lodged itself in the vehicle without actually going through it. So…maybe it really can prevent you from getting shot? Unclear.

In a second attempt, Colle assumes position and—yet again—strikes the Cyertruck, this time from the side. The second round actually bounced off the truck, merely leaving a dent and scratch.

“It worked!” Colle shouted in the video.

This isn’t the first time someone has tested Musk’s claims. YouTuber Zack Nelson shared a video of himself shooting a Cybertruck with a .22, a .17, a few 9mm, and a 223 and .50 cal round. While the truck held up pretty well against some of the shots, it didn’t stand much of a chance against the .17-caliber rifle, AR-15, and .50-caliber gun.

Adin Ross, another popular internet personality, streamed himself shooting his Cybertruck, too—which rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

Anyway, Colle’s test may have ”worked,” but still, stay out of trouble, and please don’t try this at home.