Porn Stars Reveal the Secret to Massive Cum Shots

A staple of most modern porn is the big, globby money shot—the giant payoff end of most mainstream scenes when someone is drenched in jizz. The main advertisements for these movies are photos of that sticky moment. And many of the loads appear so massive they seem unreal. That’s because they are.

Since the magazine era, photographers have used “fake cum” to create artificial pop shots or bulk out real loads, so they can play with them for the ideal image. It’s just more reliable than counting on male talent to give you the right amount and placement, and means a producer can shoot promo cum shot stills before or after the actual scene. Some fans may view this as a betrayal, muses performer Alexis Fawx, lessening the authenticity of a shot, misrepresenting advertised scenes, or otherwise mucking with the integrity of a fantasy. But within the industry, fake cum photos are just a given. It’s “nothing I think twice about when it’s time to ‘squirt me with semen,’” says star Lily Lane.

Fake loads are also used in filmed scenes. A director might use movie magic (or a realistic dildo with a pump inside) to make it look like a male performer is actually cumming gobs of fake jizz if he just can’t cum—insurance for the money shot. Similar tactics come into play for creampie and cum play fetish films, or played with by stars in real time on livestreams.

Beyond the adult industry, cumplay fetishists seek fake cum for personal use. People who want to ejaculate but can’t—individuals with vaginas who like to fuck others with dildos or people with penises who suffer from erectile dysfunction issues—buy fake cum as well. And of course there’s always a limited market for fake cum for pranks, stunts, and risqué mainstream movies. “I used to be the art director for a horror production company,” says adult performer Olive Glass. “We had to use fake blood and semen all the time.”

All of which is to say: fake cum is everywhere, if you actually know where to look. Its popularity is on the rise, too, says Sherri Shaulis, a sex product editor at Adult Video News.

Those interested in using fake cum have options that range from professional grade to DIY. According to common internet lore, most fake cum is methyl cellulose, a goopy gel used in old school K-Y Jelly lube, some cosmetics, and countless sci-fi and horror films as slime or spit. But just about every adult performer I’ve asked tells me they use the face cleanser Cetaphil.

It “looks just like cum,” says woodman Johnny Sins. “But doesn’t taste that great.” As such, on the occasion porn stars have to have “cum” in their mouths for a long time, some studios use piña colada mix instead.

However it’s never a great idea to put soap or food products inside a vagina. So for internal fake cum work, there are lubes augmented to look more like cum, like Cum Lube and Spunk. Max Huhn’s company Magic Money Shot mass-produces a substance called “Kum.” He argues it’s the most convincing fake cum. He thinks most lubes don’t do a great job of replicating cum because they have to focus too much on being, well, lube: something you can use safely in penetrative sex. He argues his product, which he will only say is the result of significant trial and error, is the closest one can get to a realistic cum shot—and something that’s definitely OK to get in a performer’s mouth. The company also sells an “authentic” version made to taste like actual semen.

Huhn says Kum sells, and half of its buyers are individuals. Which makes sense, as its focus on look and taste would appeal to cumplay fetishists on the hunt for something safe and convincing in an interactive context.

For those looking to make their own fake cum, there are an almost infinite number of DIY recipes out there. (A couple performers told me about directors and photographers resorting to DIY recipes when they had no Cetaphil on hand, and needed to shoot something now.) Prank site How to Revenge lists one using egg whites, plain yogurt, water, cornstarch, and just a pinch of salt. Adult forums include other egg or yogurt-based recipes. Some call for French vanilla creamer, coconut milk, or kitten milk replacement formula. On the web, you can also find recipes using shampoo, lotions, body wash, flour, baby powder, condensed milk, or just about anything else white or gooey in a grocery store.

But these DIY recipes all come with risks, depending on how they’re used. Any food product or cosmetic could cause serious issues if used in a sensitive place like eyes or, say, vaginas. And some of them just aren’t—according to forums and porn stars alike—very convincing to begin with.

Whatever your bag or desire, there’s likely a fake cum product or recipe for you. We truly do live in an amazing era. And a sticky one.

