Porn Stars Reveal Which Sex Toys They Use at Home

Bright pink rotating dildos, gold anal plugs and sex dolls that look like they’ve just walked out of a hentai video. At VENUS, the annual international erotic trade fair in Berlin, sex toys are everywhere – and so are 60-year-old men with selfie sticks. From the 17th to the 20th of October, visitors at this year’s event were treated to live sex shows, strip shows and fetish performances, plus the opportunity to actually talk to the stars they usually have a very one-way relationship with.



In the porn world, sex toys run the gamut of innocuous to completely insane. But what do porn stars prefer when the camera stops rolling? Are they into gentle vibrators or 33-centimetre dildos with names like “Big Bonanza”? I asked a few to find out.

Lexy Roxx – The Satisfyer

“I like ‘the Satisfyer’ the best, because when I’m getting myself off I don’t really like having anything penetrate me. I just hold it on my clit; I like the vibration, it makes me come very quickly.”

Luna Corazon – Vibrator

“I don’t like it when there’s too much touching my vagina. Sorry, I’m super horny, that’s why I keep touching myself. The toy goes inside me, but at the same time I can feel the vibration on my clit when I move. It turns me on. When I’m alone I like clitoral stimulation the best. When I’m with somebody else, I don’t give a damn. I can reach orgasm in a lot of different ways.”

Kinky Steph – Huge Dildo

“This is Mr Hankey. He’s made of silicon and has quite a hefty girth. When I hit the curve of my bowels with it, the feeling of the ribbed surface against my prostate often makes me come.”

Tatjana Young – Microphone Vibrator

“This toy is seriously a guaranteed orgasm for me. Whether you’re having sex or not, it will make you come at least five times. I can guarantee it.”

Domina Charlize – Sex Slave

“My sex slave is my favourite sex toy, because with her, anything goes – and she’ll keep quiet. I can have fun and live out my fantasies and she’ll never say no.”

Kamasutra Ninja, Fetish Performer – Hair

“I use my hair as tentacles – like an octopus. The first time, I used it as whip just for fun. Now it’s my finishing move.”

Hanna Secret – Womanizer

“The Womanizer is my favourite sex toy, simply because it gives me multiple orgasms. It can make me come 30 times in a row, which is never the case with a man.”