Pornhub Has Launched Scrubhub for Your Dirty Hands

We couldn’t have expressed it better than Eric from Netflix’s Sex Education when he asked his classmate to “wash your hands, you dirty pig.” We currently exist in an age where toilet paper has emerged as a precious collectible item and good hygiene has become so important that even the men who would take a leak and leave without washing their hands are now forced to forgo this unhygienic habit. So, Pornhub, the friendly neighbourhood porn website, decided that if you can’t beat them (off), join them. In an effort to make videos that remind you to please wash your damn hands, Pornhub has launched Scrubhub: a parody website featuring famous pornstars washing their hands. But with classic, witty porno titles.

“We wanted to take something as mundane as washing your hands and make it entertaining in the only way we know how (by taking a joke way too far),” Ani Acopian and Suzy Shinn, the brains behind the pre-valentine parody website Amazon Dating who have now partnered with Pornhub, said in a press release. Featuring titles like ‘Washing my hot Fortnite playing stepbrother Brad as he sprays me’ and ‘Hot girl goes wild in public’, Scrubhub is a light-hearted and sexy approach to get you to follow basic hygiene guidelines in the time of coronavirus. Money raised by the website will be given to Invisible Hands, a volunteer organisation providing food and essentials to communities at risk in New York and New Jersey, and Frontline Foods, which supplies healthy meals to healthcare workers in Los Angeles by partnering with local restaurants who are also affected by the quarantine. In these difficult times, it’s nice to see that everyone wants to lend a hand for a common cause.

