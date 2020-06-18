Pornhub Wants You to Watch Porn With Your Partner

Stuck indoors with your partner but with libido as nonexistent as your IRL social life? Pornhub gets it. And to help you get more action in the sheets than the streets, the porn video giant has launched the Premium Lovers Membership, a shared pornhub membership meant for couples to get off together.

In addition to standard Pornhub Premium features such as exclusive videos and an ad-free experience, the couples’ membership offers two individual accounts with access to its high definition content. Users can also benefit from a “lovers playlist”, a feature where you can share your favourite videos with your partner and even receive recommendations for videos based on both of your tastes.

The website surveyed its Premium users and found that 64 percent of them wanted to know more about their partner’s preferences, and 68 percent believed that understanding their partner’s fantasies would have a positive impact on their relationship. “We decided to introduce our Premium Lovers membership to provide couples with a resource that can not only help spice up their relationships in quarantine but also help each partner learn even more about their lover on a sexual level,” said Corey Price, the vice president of Pornhub, in a press release. “Couples who play together, stay together.”



However, it isn’t just Price’s word that you should be believing. Several research studies also say couples who watch porn together have a better sex life.

“Watching porn together can help foster intimacy emotionally and physically,” said sex therapist Dr Laurie Betito, the director of Pornhub’s Sexual Wellness Center. “You never know, you may discover something about your own sexual preferences you hadn’t considered before.” While every few weeks, new articles come out on how our porn habits make us bad lovers with skewed expectations, this contrasts with the advocacy for the benefits for couples who watch porn together.

Now if only Pornhub could also control non-consensual pornography on its platform too.

