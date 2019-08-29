Pornhub Shot Some Porn on a Filthy Beach So You’ll Care About the Ocean

Considering our oceans are overflowing with over 6.5 million tons of garbage and that we’re staring at a grim future thanks to climate change, we already know our planet is kinda fucked. But the movement to save us from the hole we’ve dug up for ourselves just got an unlikely ally: Pornhub.



The world’s biggest porn video site just dropped a video called ‘The Dirtiest Porn Ever’, and it’s some of the nastiest shit we’ve ever seen. That isn’t just because it features popular amateur pornstar couple LeoLulu getting down and dirty by the ocean, adding ignition to most people’s sex-on-the-beach fantasy, but it’s mainly because the beach they’re doing it on is dirtier than the act itself. Shot on an unspecified beach strewn with plastic bottles, bags and buckets, the video sees people in Pornhub-branded hazmat suits coming in to pick up plastic as the pair picks up the pace of their heavy petting. As the video progresses to a steamy conclusion, the very same ocean that once blew back bottle-caps is now back to its true blue self. And the cherry on top is that for every view, Pornhub plans to donate an undisclosed amount to Ocean Polymers, a British recycling company that wants to clean up the world’s oceans and use technology to reprocess plastic waste collected from the ocean into renewable fuel.

“We’re dirty here at Pornhub, but that doesn’t mean our beaches need to be,” Corey Price, vice president of Pornhub, said in a press release. As ironic as it might be to watch a porn video attempting to unfuck our planet, considering that streaming can generate almost as much carbon dioxide as one country, this isn’t the first time Pornhub has penetrated into the world of philanthropy through its ‘Pornhub Cares’ initiative. They have previously worked on projects to encourage tree-planting and worked on research to save honeybees. It has also set up an alternative page that breaks down the step-by-step process to being more mindful about our plastic use, recycling whatever we do use and cleaning up our shit if we venture out into the wild.

Some have raised concerns about whether the adult video platform actually cares about ocean conservation, pointing out that many fossil fuel companies sponsor beach clean-ups in an attempt to clean up their own image. But, considering that Pornhub’s traffic amounted to over 28.5 billion visits in 2017 alone, at least this video will do its bit to raise awareness through an unconventional method that everyone can enjoy. That’s the kind of dirty talk we like.

