Pornhub’s Year in Review Finds the ‘Tradwife’ Kink Is Real and Thriving

Your one-stop shop for all things pornography, PornHub, has released its annual list of the top trends in porn searches for the year. So now we can all confront the things we were collectively masturbating to throughout 2024. The list of the most searched terms of 2024 is filled with a bunch of porn keyword standbys we all know all love. The most interesting search term is one that didn’t make the list but saw a huge surge in searches this year.

Hentai, MILF, pinay, lesbian, anal, anime — 2024’s top search terms are all the kinds of things you’d expect. The list doesn’t have too many shocking entries. Stepmom is on there because the weird trend of people wanting to have sex with people related to them by marriage has not subsided just yet, but according to the rankings, it is down two spots from last year. Let’s hope it keeps plunging until we scrub our pornography of any kind of familial relation.

Videos by VICE

This year, “tradwife” was a search term that didn’t make the list but saw big gains in its search traffic — a 72 percent spike, to be exact. For those blissfully unaware, that’s short for “traditional wife” — which itself saw a 34 percent increase in searches.

It’s a trend that spread around online circles on video-based social media apps like TikTok and Instagram wherein beautiful, often buxom women dress like a 1950s/1960s housewife. They will cook or do house chores while fully dressed, faithfully made up, hair fully done, always with a smile, as they roleplay as the kinds of women that Mad Men used to depict as sad, miserable, chain-smoking alcoholics who regretted every choice that made up to that point in their lives.

If you’ve ever come across a tradwife video and wondered if this is a weird conservative kink, the fact that it’s made the jump from TikTok to PornHub tells you everything you need to know. A lot of guys want to fuck a live-in maid that happens to be their wife.