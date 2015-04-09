Porter Robinson on His 2015 Festival Return

After taking a year off to focus on his debut album, Worlds, Porter Robinson is returning to festival stages across the world, this time on his own terms. When he stops by the THUMP Miami Beach House, the DJ/producer talks about who he’s looking forward to seeing (Lil’ B, Skrillex) and what he’s playing (all his original material) as he reclaims his spot on the main stage. Also discussed: how he’s coping with his newfound fame. “Any zany moment that I have is gonna turn into a Tumblr GIF,” Robinson says. Well, you can’t say he wasn’t warned.

Watch “THUMP on 1: Porter Robinson Wants People to Like His Music“