Portraits of Australia’s African Migrants

Artist and photographer Atong Atem‘s family fled South Sudan when she was six. After living in a refugee camp in Kenya, they sought asylum in Australia, ultimately settling in a city where they were one of the only black families. Her portrait photography of first- and second-generation African migrants in Australia aims to explore the complicated sense of identity migrants often have, the idea of feeling suspended between two worlds and never fully belonging to either.