Portugal. The Man’s John Gourley on New Music, Environmentalism and Parenthood

Today (June 6), the Alaska-born and Portland, Oregon-based band Portugal. The Man released its latest album, an EP titled uLu Selects Volume 2. The four-song work marks the latest offering from the Grammy Award-winning group since their 2023 LP, Chris Black Changed My Life.

We caught up with lead singer and frontman John Gourley to talk about the album’s origins, its opening song, and a few of the most important parts of his life, from his strong sense of environmentalism to being a parent. For the group, which rose to fame thanks to its hit single, “Feel It Still,” their new music marks yet another triumph in their story.

VICE: Tell me about the origin of this new four-song release—does it feel like a continuation of something, deviation, new direction?

John Gourley: I’ve really been trying to focus on music that is fun to play. I found myself in the studio after we wrapped everything for our last album, Chris Black Changed My Life, and wanted to keep going. We were finishing these records right into starting our new album with our drummer, Kane Ritchotte. I am in love with being in the studio and want to embrace that and keep new music flowing.

VICE: The opening song, “V.I.S.,” rips. How did it come about, from the vocal lines to the guitar leads?

JG: We were out at Sonic Ranch with Kennie Takahashi and Asa Taccone. I’ve spent so much time with both of them and I think we just wanted to show ourselves that we could write a song in a day. I found myself thinking about William Shatner’s trip to space with [Jeff] Bezos. I didn’t look it up, but I thought he had said that he felt immeasurable sadness. I looked it up afterward, and maybe he didn’t. Either way, I definitely felt immeasurable sadness watching them do it. The whole thing [writing the song] was an exercise in not overthinking and following feeling.

VICE: Portugal has experienced real big highs, and the project became a famous band amongst famous bands. What has this prestige and success afforded you as an artist, person, public persona, and overall conscientious thinker?

JG: Honestly, the greatest thing that has come along is our platform and ability to connect with others who have the same goals and beliefs around our work with Pass The Mic Foundation as well as raising funds for rare disease research with our daughter at FrancesChangedMyLife.com. That has been the greatest feeling, to be there for our communities and families.

VICE: You are very cognizant of the environment, among other important social issues. What are three things you want the world to know more about the state of the world

JG: I grew up in rural Alaska, and for me, it really comes down to taking only what you need, supporting your local communities and families, and learning as much as you can about the land you are on through an indigenous lens. Support the youth, oppose imperialism worldwide, and help out those less fortunate.

VICE: What are you most proud of about where you are as an artist today, this minute?

JG: As a father, I am most proud of our daughter, Frances. She inspires me every day to get out of my comfort zone and pursue every wild dream we might have together. I love her more than anything, and I love that she exists in this crazy world with me.

