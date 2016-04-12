Portuguese Officer Accused of Beating Fan Could Face 10 Years in Prison

The Portuguese police officer who allegedly beat a football fan in front of his two young children could face more than 10 years in prison, according to a repot by the Guardian.

A video emerged last May in which the unnamed officer was seen to attack the man – named as José Magalhães – while the fan’s two boys looked on. It followed a goalless draw between Vitoria Guimaraes and Benfica, which saw the latter clinch the Primeira Liga title.

Videos by VICE

The video showed the man being punched in the face twice, then struck with a baton. Both boys, as well as an elderly man presumed to be the victim’s father, were restrained by other police. It is not clear what Magalhães said to the officer ahead of the attack.

The video – which was shown on Portuguese TV and across the internet – caused an outcry in the country and abroad.

Portugal’s public prosecutor now says that the officer may have used excessive force. He is also accused of lying in his report regarding the incident. Depending on the outcome of a trial – the date for which is yet to be set – the Guardian reports states that the officer could face “a fine or a prison sentence.”

Magalhães’ children were aged nine and 13 when the incident took place.