Glimpse a Post-Apocalyptic Future Where The Entire World Has Been Inducted into Taylor Swift’s Squad

Saturday Night Live returned over the weekend, and was chockablock with music. Hillary Clinton sang (sort of), and Miley performed three numbers including a loving tribute to the summer of 2015. But the best bit was this sketch which looked at the worrying pandemic of Taylor Swift’s squad, which has been growing in number over the past few months. The sketch cast months into the future, when there is no one left on planet earth who hasn’t been brought on stage by Taylor, except a few lone stragglers in the resistance.

Watch below: