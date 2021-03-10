Our First Post-COVID Dinner Party Is Going to Be Bananas

Welcome to Fantasy Week, where we indulge all our grandest daydreams about what we wish to do when this is all over. After a year of pandemic life, we’re fantasizing about globetrotting, throwing ragers, and dressing like we truly give zero fucks, and imagining a world where we’re all vaxxed and the world is our big, briny oyster.

Back in March 2020, that first week of lockdown was a brain-curdling blur of praying to Saint Cottonelle the Asswiper, loading up on Doomsday Grains, and getting more invested in Tom Hanks’ health than we ever needed to. The Rona gobbled up everything, and left no crumbs at a dinner party it was never invited to.

Now, it’s been a year since that fateful week when we first started dousing ourselves in hand sanitizer and hoarding cans of minestrone. We’re used to this part of Mad Max. We’re out here dutifully trudging on in the new normal, à la distance, with our KN95-hooked tool belts . We have so many vaccines (amazing!) that folks are actually “shopping around” for their favorite flavor (not amazing!). It’s definitely dystopian how accustomed we’ve become to life under COVID-19, but as vaccination rates go up and infection numbers decline, we’ve finally reached a point in the struggle where we’re able to grow more and more optimistic about the prospects of picking up one of our favorite Great Before pastimes: throwing dinner parties.

Yes, one of the simple pleasures we’ve missed the most is inviting six to 16 of our closest friends and their rando +1s over to dine on platters of hors d’oeuvres and roasts, then getting a little too turnt on the assorted bottles of corner-store wine the squad collectively pooled and dimming the lights to dance to “One More Time,” leaving our homes in blissful disarray. Honestly, we’d do anything for that energy right now… but we’ll have to wait just a little bit longer.

So in the After Times, we insist on having a dinner party. But not just any dinner party. Think Jacques Pépin meets Salvador Dalí. Think the aesthetic energy of bartender Sam Anderson’s Day of the Dead cocktail fountain (below) colliding with the culinary fearlessness of the guy who bites into a pepper on Iron Chef.

We want deep-fried Versailles, and ridiculously inviting decor. The following accoutrements are some of our most coveted accoutrements for having the best Last Supper we never got—in the hopes of throwing many more.

Get surreal tablescape inspiration

Photo: TASCHEN

Surrealist painter Salvador Dalí made a very psychedelic cookbook in 1973 that combines his dream-nightmare imagery with fantastical recipes. It’s the perfect inspiration for conjuring up the wildest food presentation you’ve ever dared to flex.

Dalí. Les dîners de Gala, $60 at TASCHEN

Get thee a tablecloth (aka the easiest way to say “I’m an adult”)

Photo: Wayfair

Yes, this is probably a little earth-shaking—aren’t tablecloths for, like, grandmas, you ask? No, my friend! Like bed frames, they are something we should all own. They will stop your Craigslist-find mid-century dining table from getting covered in crumbs, in addition to making you feel like you’re dinin’ out. We love the lumbersexual energy of this geometric bad boy.

Pinar Tablecloth, $86.99 ( $100.99 ) at Wayfair

Photo: Etsy

If you’re ready to go full Wizard of Oz on your color palette, Mexican-made oilcloth table covers aren’t just amazing-looking; they’re also waterproof, so merlot spills will be NBD.

Art of the Tablecloth Lime Floral Mexican Tablecloth, $45 at Etsy

The ever-important shark coochie board

Photo: Cost Plus World Market

Even though charcuterie culture has gone full Instagram-influencer, we mustn’t forget that there’s a reason some things are crazy-popular (like, you know, Nirvana, or IKEA)—it’s because they’re good! Meat and cheese in an attractive arrangement on a wooden board… it’s easy, it’s delish, it looks chic. Just try to get a decent-looking slab instead of trying to woo guests with your stained, scratched-up everyday cutting board.

Olive Wood Serving Board, $29.99 at Cost Plus World Market

A panier that’s like a post-modern seaside hot dog basket

Photo: HAY

Serving a fat, crusty loaf of warm sourdough (alongside some sea-salt-chunk-sprinkled cultured butter) is an easy way to keep your attendees happy while you try to figure out how to fix your cooking mistakes.

Panier basket, $45 $18 at HAY

Pyramid crystal salt for the gods

Photo: Amazon

Speaking of fancy sea salt, you can get a literal tub of Maldon for under $16 right now and you will NOT regret it.

Maldon sea salt flakes, 20 oz. tub, $15.90 ( $26 ) at Amazon

Load up on spreadables

Photo: Food52

If you want to have a real blowout cocktail hour, you’re gonna need hors d’ouevres, baby. You’ve got the local cheeses and little breadsticks. Now you need a smorgasbord of spreads. (If you need DIY dip inspo, make sure to try our Buffalo chicken dip or these 26 other recipes.)

Artisanal Pesto (Set of 3), $46 at Food52

Equip your cheese, please

Photo: Nordstrom Rack

When it comes to cheese slicing, one blade reigns supreme: Laguiole. (Pronounced: “la-yole,” because we know you’re wondering.) This heritage French brand hails from the witchy, wheat-colored fields of Aveyron, where the dairy and cow culture is so real, some (everyone) says the vaches win the prize for most stunning eye makeup.

Laguiole 5-Piece Cheese Knife, Fork, & Slicer Set, $49 $33.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Make a giant salad of saucy meat

Photo: Thrive Market

It’s a little grotesque, but guess what… WE’VE BEEN HUNGRY for finger-licking fun, and this 19-pound meat medley does the trick. Throw all the wings, and all drumsticks, and all the thighs into the same wumbo wine glass for your guests.

Mary’s Poultry Non-GMO Chicken Value Box, $119.99 at Thrive Market

Pass around the pork buns

Photo: Goldbelly

If you’ve missed stuffing your face with pork buns and Hoisin sauce with your buds, go for this full kit of 24-hour brined babies by Momofuku. You’ll get 12 pieces of pork, pickled cucumber slices, and steamed, pillowy buns. If you’re feeling extra-extra, go for the NYC restaurant’s storied Bo Ssäm.

Momofuku Pork Buns, 12-Pack, $119 at Goldbelly

Instant flavor-town

Photo: Omsom

Only know how to cook that one stir-fry thing you’ve invented over the years? Omsom packets can help with that. This company is owned by sisters Vanesa and Kim Pham, who’ve brilliantly siphoned all of their knowledge into these flavorful seasoning packets that are defibrillators for even the most weh-weh of meals.

The Omsom Bundle, $55 at Omsom

Offer a sexy non-alcoholic aperitivo option

Photo: Ghia

Wellllll here comes Ghia, again, looking a little *too* good in that vibey 70s bottle to stay on our shelf for long. This Mediterranean-tasting aperitif is one of our favorites of the non-alcoholic spirits renaissance. Everyone—even the ever-sobers—can partake.

Ghia, $33 at Ghia

Recipes for better feasting

VICE recently spoke with author Clarence Kwan about the power of food to combat systemic racism. His digital cookbook is a valuable, intersectional tool for appropriately (and supportively) expanding palettes, historical knowledge, and allyship practices within BIPOC communities. The recipes are available online, and you can support Kwan’s work by keeping up with him on Instagram.

Chinese Protest Recipes by Clarence Kwan, Free at Chinese Protest Recipes

Use cloth napkins to that channel the Beetlejuice dinner

Photo: Wayfair

Good for the planet, and good for the energy of your dinner party. It’s worth it to get a set of 12 cloth dinner napkins for every apostle at your supper, or have spare napkins on deck if someone gets a little messy after one too many post-munch cordials.