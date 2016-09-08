Post Malone and Justin Bieber’s New Duet “Deja Vu” Is… Lovely?

Post Malone is a confounding entity. Is he a next-generation Kid Rock? Is he smarter than all of us somehow? Perhaps all of these are true, but here’s a new song featuring none other than Malone’s erstwhile touring partner Justin Bieber called “Deja Vu” to keep us guessing. The song is apparently from Malone’s delayed debut album Stoney and keeping in line with previous genre shifts like “Go Flex,” it’s a post-“Hotline Bling” lounge-pop number. Yes, really.

While Biebs’ hook leans very close to Drizzy territory, the whirring soap-opera organ and dewy surf guitars make this sound a little like a lost Stereolab song. All it would need is a French verse from Bieber. Is Post Malone a Mars Audiac Quintet guy or does he prefer Transient Random-Noise Bursts with Announcements? Speculation only goes so far, as this song is striking, kinda lovely, and altogether pretty damn good on its own. Listen to “Deja Vu” below.

Videos by VICE

Phil plays “Voltage” in the milky night. Follow him on Twitter.