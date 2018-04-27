Listen to Post Malone’s New Album ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’

Post Malone has released his sophomore album Beerbongs & Bentleys, his first full length release since the release of his debut album Stoney in December 2016. Beerbongs & Bentleys follows the release of “Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)” and “Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign),” the album’s two lead singles, which peaked at #1 and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

Beerbongs & Bentleys was first announced late last year, when the rapper tweeted “beerbongs and bentleys isn’t a song….It’s a whole project.”

Videos by VICE

beerbongs and bentleys isn't a song…. It's a whole project. also a lifestyle 🍻and it's coming 💛 — Post Malone (@PostMalone) December 29, 2016

Beerbongs & Bentleys features Nicki Minaj, Swae Lee, G-Eazy, YG, Ty Dolla $ign and 21 Savage. PartyNextDoor has a writing credit on the track “Takin’ Shots,” while Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee is credited on “Over Now.” Stoney debuted at number six on the Billboard 200, and later peaked at number four. Listen to Beerbongs & Bentleys below:

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

