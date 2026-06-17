Post Malone Dedicates Concert Performance to ‘Beautiful Man’ Oliver Tree Following Pop Star’s Tragic Death

Following Oliver Tree’s tragic death, many of his peers have come out to memorialize the late pop star. Now, Post Malone has paid tribute to Tree by dedicating his Toronto concert to the memory of his “beautiful” friend.

“[This concert is], for me, a celebration of the life of a beautiful, beautiful man,” Post said to the crowd during the June 16, 2026, concert, per Now Toronto. “A gentleman I knew [who] was so beautiful and inspired the world with his art and just his heart and his soul.”

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“I just want you to know, dude, that we love you so very much,” Post added, addressing Tree directly. “We love you, brother; we love you.” He then concluded his message, “We’re going to have a great night and celebrate this gentleman.”

Oliver Tree died on June 14 in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Post Malone’s memorial comes just two days after Tree’s death. On Sunday (June 14), Tree and four others were traveling in a helicopter when their aircraft collided with another helicopter. All six individuals on board were killed, as well as the pilot of the other helicopter.

Among the victims of the crash were Tree, Argentine producer Lucas Vignale, YouTuber Gaspi, and Lucas Brito Chaves. Both pilots perished as well: Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.

There was almost a seventh victim of the helicopter accident

According to reports from the New York Post, music producer Victor Wao was also “supposed” to be on the aircraft that Oliver Tree was on at the time of his death. In an Instagram post, Wao revealed that the reason he was not with them was that he was afraid of flying, and so they’d secured him a car for travel.

“I was supposed to be with you in that helicopter, but I didn’t go at the last minute. You told me that, since I was afraid of flying, you had gotten a car to take me to Angra,” Wao wrote in his memorial post.

The music producer continued, “THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST FRIEND I COULD ASK GOD FOR! I will always remember you with that smile on your face that enchanted everyone! I love you, See you on the other side.” Finally, Wao added, “I love you forever.”