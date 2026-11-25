If you’re a first responder or healthcare worker in the Nashville area this Thanksgiving, and you’re looking for a meal while on duty, you’re in luck. Post Malone‘s bar in Nashville, simply named Posty’s Nashville, will be offering Thanksgiving meals to first responders and healthcare workers who will be working on the holiday. They’re not the only ones offering a free meal, though. Their next-door neighbors, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, will also cover meals up to $30. These workers can take advantage of this generous offer as early as Wednesday, November 25, through Friday, November 27.

Meals are available for dine-in or take-out for those who arrive in their uniforms or scrubs. This is their second year offering the meals to first responders, but the first year including healthcare workers. The two bars also previously held a similar offer last Christmas, covering up to $30 per uniformed first responder from December 23 through 26, 2025.

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Not only are the two bars next door to each other on Broadway, but they were also opened by the same company. Posty’s opened in July 2025, while Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar has been a fixture on Broadway in Nashville since 2018. Both are multi-level restaurants and bars. Posty’s covers 26,000 square feet, featuring six bars, three stages, a rooftop patio with skyline views, a dining room with full service, and a karaoke lounge on the lower level. Post Malone offered a free concert during their opening in October 2025. Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell and Metro Police Chief John Drake cut the ribbon during the grand opening.

When To Arrive For a Thanksgiving Meal

As previously mentioned, these meals will be offered from Wednesday, November 25, through Friday, November 27. Both locations will open at 11 a.m. Central Time on Thanksgiving Day. On Wednesday and Friday, Posty’s will be open during their regular hours, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar will do the same, though they regularly open one hour later, at 10 a.m.

Post Malone is an artist who has become known for giving back whenever he can. In April 2025, it was reported that Post Malone donated $500,000 to build free recording studios and provide music programs for youth. Similarly, in 2020, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital reported that Post Malone rallied fans to raise $1 million. He then distributed the money to multiple St. Jude hospitals and frontline workers. He also targeted fighting hunger, homelessness, and funding mental health awareness.

These are only a few examples of Post Malone’s generous and philanthropic nature.

Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic