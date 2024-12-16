Post Malone Just Performed ‘What I Got’ With Sublime

Some corporate retreatgoers got a big surprise while they were kicking back in Mexico this weekend. Sublime was playing the Power Home Remodeling corporate retreat when they brought Post Malone out to perform their hit song “What I Got” with them.

In footage from the big soiree, Posty is seen on stage with the band, while the crowd sings along and cheers. After frontman Jakob Nowell — son of late Sublime vocalist Bradley Nowell — delivers the first verse, Malone comes in and performs the second verse to a riled-up audience. Check out the footage below!

Jakob became a full-time member of Sublime in early 2024, nearly 30 years after the death of his father, whom he never knew as he was born in 1995, the year prior to Bradley’s passing. In an interview with GRAMMY.com, Jakob spoke about stepping into his father’s role, saying, “It’s been really nice getting to put together the gestalt to who he was ’cause I never met him personally, but all his different friends and family and the fans, they each have a little piece of who he was, and he seemed to be a very multifaceted and interesting man.”

As for Malone, he’ll be headlining Coachella 2025, and then will head out on the North American Big Ass Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell.