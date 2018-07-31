Spiritual Twins Post Malone and Mac Demarco Performed Together in Japan

Japan’s Fuji Rock festival took place over the weekend, and amongst the lineup madness––pretty much every artist alive played, including Kendrick, Skrillex, Bob Dylan, Post Malone, N.E.R.D., MGMT and more––a very curious collab took place! Halfway through his set, Mac Demarco brought out a special guest to play eggshaker on a cover of Kyu Sakamoto’s “Sukiyaki”: Post Malone.



It seems strange that this is the first time Post Malone and Mac Demarco have collaborated, seeing as they seem so similar––both are kinda gross, kinda weird, wildly popular among softboys, and embarrassingly good at making bangers. Watch their Kyu Sakamoto cover go down below.

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.