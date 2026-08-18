Post Malone Played the Rarest ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Card Ever—and It’s Worth $2 Million

We nerds will remember that back in 2023, Post Malone acquired the rarest Magic: The Gathering card ever. Well, he just played it in a match, and his opponents were flabbergasted. Yes, I said, “flabbergasted.”

Posty turned up on an August 2026 episode of The Command Zone’s Game Knights, playing a game of Magic with some fellow Planeswalkers. At one point, he unsheathed the holy grail card: The one-of-one The One Ring card, which he paid $2 million to own.

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“I’m taking it out of the obnoxious big block,” Posty said, to the other players’ gasps. “It would ruin game night.”

The elusive card was part of the 2023 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set. However, Wizards of the Coast only printed one serialized 001/001 version of The One Ring. This was to symbolize the uniqueness of the famed item at the center of J.R.R. Tolkien’s famous epic.

Collectors began seeking it out as soon as the set dropped, but it was ultimately unpacakaged by Canadian collector Brook Trafton. The card was then authenticated by PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator) and graded Mint 9. Malone bought it from Trafton in August 2023, paying a $2 million bounty.

Post Malone’s 001/001 ‘one ring’ card is the only one in existence

“When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was Post Malone,” Trafton commented on a video of the sale. “I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life-changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do.”

There are common versions of the One Ring card, and Malone’s plays just like those. Per Polygon: “When it enters the battlefield, it grants protection from everything until the player’s next turn, then can be tapped to draw cards at the cost of accumulating burden counters that eventually drain life.”

You can learn more about the One Ring card by checking out its entry at the Magic: The Gathering online database.

Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios