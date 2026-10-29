Post Malone Teases Return to Hip-Hop After Spending Years in Country Music

Post Malone’s relationship with hip-hop has been a bit complicated to say the least. He made his career with the infamous “White Iverson”, a melodic rap song that drew the ire of everyone from fans to Earl Sweatshirt. Despite frequently being called a culture vulture, he became one of the biggest stars in hip-hop.

Additionally, in 2017, he shrugged off modern hip-hop and its ability to connect with fans emotionally. “If you’re looking for lyrics, if you’re looking to cry, if you’re looking to think about life, don’t listen to hip-hop,” he said at the time. “There’s great hip-hop songs where they talk about life and they spit that real s–t, but right now, there’s not a lot of people talking about real shit. Whenever I want to cry, whenever I want to sit down and have a nice cry, I’ll listen to some Bob Dylan.”

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Post Malone eventually tried to clarify his comments. But there was always a bit of a tenuous relationship between himself and hip-hop. It was made much worse when he pivoted to country music with his 2024 album F-1 Trillion.

Now, years removed from his foray into Nashville, it seems as if he’s teasing a return to the genre and culture that made him a star. In a post on Instagram, he shared a new song where he does his typical singing over a rap-inspired instrumental. Check it out below:

Post Malone Shares Melodic Rap Teaser from New Album

This latest teaser came on the heels of Malone postponing his Big A** Stadium tour. Originally, it was slated to start in May 2026 in El Paso, Texas. In a statement on his Instagram story, he said he wanted to fulfill his promise of new music before hitting the road.

“Truth is, I promised y’all beautiful people new music. I don’t have the time to finish it before tour starts,” Post Malone wrote. “We ain’t ready for tour just yet. So I’m making the decision to push the tour back about three weeks to get this music done.”

Then, he apologized to the fans who were casualties of the few cancelled stadium tours. Ultimately, he promised to make it up to them down the line with the hefty double album on the way. “That being said, we been making some bada** s**t for this double album,” Post Malone teased. “I can’t wait to perform for y’all again.”

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