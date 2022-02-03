Postal Workers Get Really High After ‘Accidentally’ Eating Hash Brownies

Royal Mail staff are being investigated after footage posted on social media appeared to show postal workers getting stoned on an unclaimed batch of hash brownies.

One of them can be seen stumbling about, and having trouble wheeling his delivery trolley early in the morning near their sorting office in Clapham, south London.

A colleague tells him: “You’re just really high”. He replies that he has eaten four of the hash brownies.

A caption on the Instagram footage said that one of the workers who ate the illegal brownies “was walking to a door and thought he was walking forever”.

Another caption said: “Today almost all the posties in Clapham accidentally ate hash brownies and I had to pick them up one by one ‘cause they were so high. We had a delivery of them with no return address and the house was empty and they were in our office for a month so we opened them and they got given out.”

It is thought the edibles were eaten between 5.30am and 7.30am. Cannabis can be legally prescribed as a medicine in the UK but the drug remains a Class B prohibited substance.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Royal Mail expects the highest standards of behaviour from our people at all times. We are taking this matter very seriously. We have commenced an investigation, which will determine whether any further action, including disciplinary action, might be taken. We are also reminding all staff at the delivery office of the correct procedures for dealing with items with no address for delivery or return.”

The hash brownie package was marked ‘Edibles By Pablo Chocobar’, made by UK company Dank Bakery, an “infusion bakery, specialising in medicinal bakes and confectionery, helping as many people as we can with natural alternatives to modern pain relief”.

In an interview last July, ‘Pablo Chocobar’, founder of the bakery, told drug culture website Leafie: “Our full team have all come from culinary backgrounds, so we hold high standards in our kitchen. Everyone wants an infused brownie or cookie. They are so ingrained in popular culture we really wanted, before anything else, to make sure these staples were the best they could possibly be. A lot of work has gone into this: taste; texture; stability in delivery; and shelf life.”

Last year the bakery briefly sold ‘Chronic the Caterpillar’, a weed-infused version of Marks and Spencer’s chocolate cake, Colin the Caterpillar.