Postblue Probably Shouldn’t Be Getting This Fuzzed on the Country Highway

​Nothing screams youthful exuberance and fun times – and possibly Big M flavoured milk commercials – as young people jumping in a car and hitting the highway.

But for their new video “Love to Praise You”, Melbourne-based Postblue​ have ditched the requisite VW Combi for an early model Saab, and have swapped out bubblegum pop for some jangling and fuzzy psych-rock.

Videos by VICE

Filmed in the suburban streets and countryside surrounding Byron Bay and the NSW North Coast, the video utilises some tripped out VHS film to create a freewheeling show reel that includes roadside vegetable stands, flared trousers, electric fences and the Charlatans’ Some Friendly blasting though the car speakers.

As the band’s Riley McEvoy explains, “As a developing band with zero music video budget, it’s a hard task creating a music video that’s visually engaging and generally doesn’t suck. We literally utilized everything from the minimal resources we had. Through coercing our friends in to helping us out, bribing them with food and chocolate, we were somehow able to achieve a cool clip.”

Postblue’s forthcoming EP is due in early 2017. ​​