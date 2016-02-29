​Posthumous DJ Rashad Album ‘Afterlife’ Coming Out on Teklife

Afterlife, the first release from the Teklife crew’s newly announced label will be a fourteen-song compilation of collaborations with the late DJ Rashad, who passed away in 2014. Out April 8, it features DJ Spinn, DJ Manny, Traxman, and many more footwork producers. A portion of the proceeds will go to Rashad’s family.

“Afterlife is our tribute to our friend and our inspiration. Rest In Peace DJ Rashad,” Teklife say in their press release.

The compilation is available for pre-order here, and you can download a free bonus track featuring Machinedrum and Microglobe below.

Afterlife tracklist:

1. Roll Up That Loud (feat. DJ Spinn & Taso)

2. Get Fuk’d Up (feat. Gant-Man)

3. Let’s Roll Out (feat. DJ Manny & DJ Spinn)

4. Come Close (feat. DJ Phil)

5. Wear Her Pussy Out (feat. DJ Earl)

6. Oh God (feat. DJ Spinn)

7. Ratchet City (feat. Gant-Man & DJ Manny)

8. Get You Burnt (feat. DJ Taye)

9. Pass That (feat. Tripletrain & DJ Spinn)

10. Tony Montana (feat. Boylan & DJ Manny)

11. Yeah We Do This (feat. DJ Tre)

12. Lost Worlds (feat. Traxman)

13. Do U Wanna B Mine (feat. DJ Spinn & DJ Paypal)

14. Roll A Tree (feat. DJ Manny)

