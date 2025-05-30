Posthumous DMX Album Announced Alongside New Joyner Lucas-Featuring Single ‘Bring Out the Worst’

Another posthumous album from DMX is on the way.

According to a press release, the late rapper’s estate is set to drop DMX Features, a new album featuring unreleased collaborations recorded by DMX, who died at the age of 50 in 2021.

Videos by VICE

Though a track list has yet to be announced, Rolling Stone reports Wiz Khalifa and Kevin Gates are among the rappers who will appear alongside X on the LP.

“The full project is slated for release later this summer and will celebrate the life, legacy and influence of one of rap’s most enduring voices,” the press release stated, adding that fans can expect contributions from “some of the biggest names in hip-hop.”

DMX Features will serve as the third posthumous project released since X passed away, following 2021’s Exodus and 2024’s Let Us Pray: Chapter X. Exodus, which dropped less than two months after X passed away following a heart attack, peaked inside the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and included guest appearances from Jay-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, and Lil Wayne, among others. Let Us Pray: Chapter X took a different approach, combining DMX’s prayers with original music courtesy of Grammy-winning gospel artist Warryn Campbell. Both projects followed up X’s seventh and final album released in his lifetime, 2012’s Undisputed.

The news arrives alongside the release of the Joyner Lucas-featuring single “Bring Out the Worst.”

“I’ve been doing this for too long, plus dog is too strong/Let you catch, fight me off the map with a new song,” DMX raps. “You can bring out the best, or bring out the worst/You gonna bring out the worst, we gonna bring out the hearse.”

Check out “Bring Out the Worst” below, and stream the song now on all major platforms.