Potato Gnocchi with Sausage and Kale Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds|750 grams Yukon gold potatoes, scrubbed clean

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons olive oil

12 ounces|340 grams spicy or sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

8 ounces|225 grams kale, stems removed and thinly sliced, leaves torn into bite-size pieces

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ teaspoon chili flakes

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

1 large shallot, thinly sliced

2 cups|500 ml heavy cream

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Cover the potatoes with water in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until the potatoes are tender, 25 to 30 minutes, the drain. When cool enough to handle, peel, discarding the skin. Pass the potatoes through a ricer into a large bowl. Add 1 cup of the flour, the salt, and the egg and mix to combine.

Transfer to a lightly floured surface (this is where you’ll use your extra ¼ cup flour). Incorporate that ¼ cup as needed (keep some around for using on the bench while you work) and divide the dough into 4 equal pieces. Working with one piece of dough at a time and using your hands, roll into a rope about 24-inches long and 1-inch wide. Using a pastry cutter or paring knife (flour the tip of whatever you’re using to cut the gnocchi!), cut crosswise into ¾-inch pieces. Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and refrigerate until ready to use.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the sausage and cook, breaking up into smaller pieces using a wooden spoon, until browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the kale stems, butter, chili flakes, garlic, and shallot and cook until the shallot is soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the cream and and cook until the cream has reduced slightly, about 5 minutes. Stir in the kale leaves and season with salt and pepper. Keep warm over low heat.

Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add half of the gnocchi and cook until they float, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the skillet with the sauce and toss to combine. Cook the remaining gnocchi and add them to the skillet. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then divide among plates to serve.

