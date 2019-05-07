Potato Salad with Bratwurst and Mustard Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds|1 kilogram Yukon gold potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 pound|450 grams cooked bratwurst, cut into ½-inch coins

2 medium shallots, diced

½ bunch mustard greens, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 4 ounces|125 grams)

½ cup|125 ml light beer

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 ½ tablespoons whole-grain mustard

1 teaspoon honey

⅓ cup|80 ml apple cider vinegar

⅓ cup|80 ml olive oil

1 tablespoon caraway seeds, toasted

Videos by VICE

Directions

Make the vinaigrette: In a large bowl, whisk together the mustards, honey, and apple cider vinegar. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until emulsified. Add the caraway seeds and season with salt and pepper. Place the potatoes in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Season generously with salt, bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook the potatoes until just tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and transfer to the bowl with the dressing. Heat 1 tablespoon of canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the bratwurst and cook until golden-brown and slightly crispy, 5 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the bratwurst and transfer it to the bowl with the potatoes. Add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil to the skillet. Cook the shallots until soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the mustard greens and cook until wilted, about 3 minutes. Deglaze with the beer and cook for 4 minutes, or until the beer has mostly evaporated. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to the bowl with the potatoes and bratwurst. Toss to combine and check for seasoning before serving.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.